The Holiday Property Bond Launches Coo Palace, Scotland

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday Property Bond (HPB) is delighted to announce that Coo Palace, Galloway, Scotland will officially open on 26th March 2020.

https://www.hpb.co.uk/property-portfolio/coo-palace/

The Duke of Abercorn KG who will officially open the property comments "Coo Palace is a unique Grade A building which had fallen into total dereliction. Its location in coastal Galloway is exceptional and The Holiday Property Bond has had the imagination and courage to restore it as a luxury holiday complex, which I look forward to opening it on 26th March".

Coo Palace, situated in the south-west of Scotland on the Galloway coastline will boast 26 accommodations, comprising of two studios, 12 one-bedroom units, 10 two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units. The property will also boast an indoor heated swimming pool with swimjet and children's area, sauna and steam room, video/clubroom and tourist information, games room, children's play area, crazy golf and shop.

James Brown, an eccentric millionaire and co-founder of the Manchester department store 'Affleck and Brown' (the Harrods of the North), built Coo Palace for his 12 prize Belted Galloway cows in the early 20th Century. With a keen interest in the Arts & Crafts movement, and a flair for grandeur, Brown decorated his masterpiece with a mixture of the Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau and Italian styles in mind. It was quite the palace but, following Brown's death in 1920, sadly fell into disrepair.

On the restoration of Coo Palace, Geoffrey Baber, Chairman of HPB says "In 1991, Coo Palace was marked by Historic Scotland as an 'important building at risk'. The Holiday Property Bond is thrilled to have been in a position to not only save it but give it a new lease of life for future generations to enjoy, along with the opportunity to support the local economy by creating direct and indirect employment for this unspoilt and truly beautiful corner of Galloway. At a cost of over £10million, HPB has lovingly and sympathetically rescued and restored Coo Palace. With the finest attention to detail and using the highest quality materials, the team has succeeded in creating a first-class holiday development. We wanted to stay true to the styles prevalent in the early 20th Century and we worked closely with James Brown's granddaughter in law Elizabeth Brown who helped with the interior design part of the project."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087189/Coo_Palace.jpg