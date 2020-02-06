

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $68.21 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $55.20 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $508.36 million from $502.74 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $508.36 Mln vs. $502.74 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

