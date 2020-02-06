Technavio has been monitoring the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.68 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing investment in smart factories has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing cybersecurity concerns might hamper market growth.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hardware

Software

Services

End-user

Automotive Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Power Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Other Industries

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market report covers the following areas:

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market size

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market trends

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing focus on expanding capabilities of micro PLCs as one of the prime reasons driving the micro programmable logic controller (plc) market growth during the next few years.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the micro programmable logic controller (plc) market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp. and YASKAWA Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors

