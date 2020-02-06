

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, New York Times Co. (NYT) said that in 2019, it added more than one million net new total digital-only subscriptions.



As of year-end, the company has 5.25 million total subscriptions across its print and digital products.



Paid digital-only subscriptions at the end of the fourth quarter totaled about 4.395 million, a net increase of 342,000 subscriptions compared with the end of the third quarter of 2019, and a net increase of 1.035 million subscriptions, or 30.8 percent, compared with the end of the year-ago quarter.



The company noted that in the fourth quarter, it added a total of 342,000 net new digital-only subscriptions, of which 232,000 were to the company's core news product. The 232,000 net new subscriptions to the core digital-only news product were 35 percent more than in the year-ago quarter, and 134 percent more than in the fourth quarter of 2017.



This week, New York Times is beginning to roll-out a price rise to a subset of its tenured digital-only news subscription base, which is the first price rise since the launch of the pay model in 2011.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEW YORK TIMES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de