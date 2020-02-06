Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its fourth-quarter and preliminary annual results for 2019 on Friday 14 February 2020, at 07:00 CET. The audio webcast and audio conference will start at 09:00 a.m. CET the same morning. Please note that the results will be presented by audio webcast and audio conference only.
Aker ASA fourth-quarter 2019 results presentation:
Date: Friday 14 February 2020
Time: 09:00 a.m. CET
Format: Live audio webcast and audio conference
Language: English
To join the audio webcast:
The audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200214_9/ or at www.akerasa.com
To join the audio conference:
Please join the audio conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code below. Dial-in details as follows:
Norway: +47-21-00-26-10
UK: +44-(0)330-336-9126
U.S.: +1-720-543-0302
Confirmation code: 8897768
The fourth-quarter 2019 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47-94-14-77-30
Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47-90-78-48-78
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
