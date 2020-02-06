

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $185.6 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $159.3 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $229.1 million or $1.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $4.54 billion from $4.07 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $229.1 Mln. vs. $200.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q4): $4.54 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

