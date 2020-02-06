SpendEdge has been monitoring the global corporate training industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 7 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of nearly 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 129-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Corporate Training Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Integration of advanced technologies such as virtual learning, cloud-based platforms is boosting the appeal and functionality of corporate training services among buyers. This will serve as one of the major factors that will drive adoption in the corporate training industry. Service providers' inclination toward offering these next-generation digital learning environments will help reduce the overall operational costs of buyers, which will increase the demand for corporate training services.

The Top Corporate Training Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Implementation of technologies will be critical for service providers to distinguish their offerings from their competitors. This will entail a significant investment in technology-based training solutions which will add to their OPEX. A significant portion of this OPEX will be passed on to buyers. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top corporate training service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this industry. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

Pearson- Buyers are advised to assess this service provider's ability to offer bundled and unbundled services. Unbundling of services allows buyers to select the best-fit services as per organizational requirements. In addition, it allows buyers to outsource services such as content development and learning technologies to dedicated players that can offer cost-effective training services compared with traditional training service providers.

GP Strategies- It is advised that buyers assess this service provider's capability to offer multi-channel hybrid learning options. This will allow buyers to receive robust content that will help employees receive practical knowledge. Post-training reinforcement coaching, online learning modules, Q&A sessions, podcasts/audio, and e-mail reinforcement are some of the services that the buyer should ensure getting from this corporate training service provider for a holistic training and development of employees.

John Wiley Sons- While entering into a contract with this service provider, it is recommended that buyers adopt the value-based pricing model. This pricing model depends on the quality and outcome of the training program, thus encouraging service providers to offer efficient and effective training.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Corporate training industry spend segmentation by region

Corporate training supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for corporate training service providers

Corporate training service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the corporate training industry

Corporate training pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the corporate training industry

