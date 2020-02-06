SkiingProperty.com is Presenting New Apartments for Sale in Alpe d'Huez, France

The Ski-In Ski-Out New Build Apartments are Situated in an Ideal and Incredibly Scenic Location

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / SkiingProperty.com is pleased to announce the launch of new apartments for sale in Alpe d'Huez, France.

To learn more about the new ski apartments for sale in the French Alps, please visit https://www.skiingproperty.com/ski-property-details/ski-apartments-for-sale-in-alpe-d-huez-ski289/.

As a spokesperson for the Skiing Property website noted, the timing for the new ski property development in Alpe d'Huez, France is ideal. The development comes on the back of a 185 million euro investment into a new ski resort in the area, and there is a new planned gondola link between Les Deux Alpes and Alpe d'Huez. The new gondola will cut the journey between the two skiing areas down to 18 minutes.

"SkiingProperty.com is delighted to present these ski-in ski-out new build apartments which are situated in a great location, offering breathtaking views combined with spacious interiors and excellent on-site facilities," the spokesperson noted, adding that Alpe d'Huez has been named the Best Ski Resort 2020 by European Best Destinations.

The 18 new apartments, which will be priced from 607,000 to 2,150,000 euros, will feature 2 to 5 bedrooms, along with balconies or terraces, garage parking, a cellar and ski locker. The development will also offer a concierge service and communal fitness area.

The area is also well known for its 300 days of sun a year, which has earned it the nickname of "Ile au Soleil." The region is family-friendly and sporty, welcoming skiers since 1904. The area is continually evolving and growing, the spokesperson noted, with plenty of new restaurants and attractions.

With the combination of the recent investment plan and forthcoming ski lift, people who purchase the new ski apartments may find that it is also a wise financial decision.

"There should be potential capital growth in the years to come and it will certainly bring in more tourists. Finally, if they are rented out, future owners have the opportunity to reclaim the 20 percent VAT on the property price," the spokesperson noted.

About SkiingProperty.com:

SkiingProperty.com is a boutique family firm run by two directors with extensive first-hand knowledge of the Alps, having built up relationships with leading developers over many years. Established in 2003, SkiingProperty.com specialises in attractive new-build and renovation development projects in key prime ski property markets, including ski property for sale in France and Switzerland. For more information, please visit https://www.skiingproperty.com/.

Julian Walker

info@skiingproperty.com

+442083396036

