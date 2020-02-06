Itiviti Appoints Josh Monroe to Lead Americas Region

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Josh Monroe as Managing Director, Head of Americas region. An accomplished sales executive and recognized sales coach who brings more than 15 years of financial industry experience to Itiviti, Josh joins Itiviti from Ned Davis Research, where he held the position as Global Head of Sales.

Josh started his career at Morgan Stanley before joining SAC Capital Advisors where he was a VP within the Global Macro business. Josh also has prior sales management experience from senior positions with FIS and SunGard. He will be part of Itiviti's Executive Management team, reporting to CEO Rob Mackay.

In addition to leading sales in the Americas, Josh will work closely with the Customer Success and Professional Services teams and contribute to the successful delivery of client projects, with the mission to drive continuous growth and expand Itiviti's footprint in the region.

"With his solid background from the financial technology industry, including sales management expertise and a track record of developing and growing sales executives, Josh has the leadership qualities we value and he is eminently prepared to head our Americas organization," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti.

"Joining Itiviti is a fantastic opportunity for me, watching Itiviti emerge as a premium brand with a stellar standing in our industry has been inspiring," said Josh Monroe, Managing Director, Americas, Itiviti. "I'm proud to be part of a great group of people and look forward to working with our teams to deliver trading solutions for the future and contribute to customer success."

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to evolve their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, and trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leveraging automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 customers in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

