Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's special edition of The AI Eye, featuring an exclusive interview with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.'s (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) CEO.

Listen to today's podcast:

http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2020/020520-AI-Eye-VSBLTY.mp3

Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify

Citizens in Mexico City are being made significantly safer through VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.'s (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) collaboration with intelligent lighting solutions provider Energetika. A recent press release on the subject quotes the Mayor of Cuajimalpa County in Mexico City, Adrian Ruvalcaba, who reported that after the installation of VSBLTY software-powered security kits, his community has become the safest county in Mexico City.

"We have gone from the 11th Safest to Number One during 2019. The single major contributor to this change is the camera network that is not even fully installed yet."

In an interview with Investorideas.com, VSBLTY co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton explained that part of the success of the Company's smart city work with Energetika can be attributed to it's voluntary opt-in nature that, unlike some Orwellian state-sponsored solutions, still affords autonomy and privacy to citizens.

"We see initiatives and other smart cities the world over being driven by governments, principally, but not exclusively, to monitor and surveil citizens," Hutton said. "We hear these terrible examples of 80 to 90 percent surveillance penetration in some of the major cities in China."

"It feels to us that it's Big Brother, and [that] it's the government monitoring and managing all of our movements. What's different about this initiative - and what excites me as the CEO of VSBLTY and excites our company about this initiative - is that it's citizen-driven. It's bottom-up not top-down. So, citizens benefit by opting in to a law enforcement-connected infrastructure that allows them to be a citizen participant in the safety of their neighbourhood."

Hutton outlined how a typical use-case for the technology might play out, indicating how the initiative is taken by citizens instead of automatically by the authorities:

"So, if a particular person is dwelling outside of my home at 4:00am for 35 minutes, I can capture that programmatically, share that with the citizens in my neighbourhood and we can all help to determine if that's a real threat," Hutton said. "I can dispatch to a local police officer directly to his or her mobile phone, because he or she, like the citizen, is connected to this public safety grid."

The previously mentioned press release also notes that the program, which provides "outdoor mounted HD cameras, high intensity lighting, motion sensors, audible alarms," as well as "facial recognition and real time video analytics for crowd behavior," also manages to be cost efficient. Though this may sound too good to be true, Hutton explained that VSBLTY's cost-saving move from the cloud to the edge, combined with Energetika's innovations have allowed both companies' solutions to remain accessible in developing markets.

"We worked, for the first three years of the company's existence, completely cloud-based," he said. "We consumed processing and ran algorithms in the cloud."

"It is expensive, not only with respect to the computer you have to purchase, but the whole round-trip of getting to the cloud and back from the cloud to return a result has its own expense."

VSBLTY utilizes Intel's OpenVINO platform to run algorithms on the edge. VSBLTY is also an official IOT Partner of Intel.

"We [utilize] edge computers to do all the processing that we once did on the cloud," he explained. In doing so VSBLTY was able to lower its cost of goods "about 93 percent, and that makes us more able to deliver an economic per month/per camera licensing requirement than ever before."

"In addition to that, Energetika has done some very unique things with respect to compression technology leveraging bandwidth way more efficiently…than before. So those two things taken together, and of course with ancillary pieces and other complementary elements, lowers our price point to a place where we have a very attractive, and possibly unassailable entry point for Latin America."

Hutton explained how success stories like that of Cuajimalpa County will have a knock-on effect to other municipalities in Mexico City and other polities in the region.

"If I'm the mayor of a county in Mexico City that has installed this technology, and by virtue of that technology have reduced crime by 40 percent like Cuajimalpa County, then the reality is that I'm more likely to be re-elected."

"The other countries and municipalities in Latin America that are suffering some of the same infrastructure issues and safety concerns, have identified this success," he said. "Mayors from Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru [etc…] are all coming to Mexico City with the desire to see what they've done, and with the desire to emulate what they've done."

"It's a really important statement of progress that we're sharing with Mexico City. I think it's important for us to take advantage of the seeds we've planted there, and of course expand that to other marketplaces."

Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here or become an Investor Ideas member

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) is a paid news and social media monthly client on Investorideas.com. More disclaimer info:https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

The AI Eye-Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52176