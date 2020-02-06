Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals to Host Facebook Live "HIV Community Conversation" Event with HIV Advocate Davina Otalor February 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. Eastern

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), is hosting a Facebook Live conversation at 3 p.m. Eastern tomorrow, February 7, 2020, which is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, between Josh Robbins and Davina Otalor, a prominent HIV advocate. The discussion is part of Napo's monthly "HIV Community Conversations" series and can be viewed on Napo's Facebook page: facebook.com/napopharma.

The upcoming discussion is the sixth event in the HIV Community Conversations series, which brings key advocates and activists in the HIV community together to talk about issues that matter most to people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

"I'm so honored to be able to listen and participate in an important conversation sponsored by Napo with Davina, a prominent and vocal HIV activist, about National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and speak to opportunities for all of us to do better to lessen the impact of HIV on the community," Robbins commented.

Otalor is an award-winning advocate, speaker and founding member of Prevention Access Campaign's global Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U) movement. She has traveled throughout the U.S. speaking to healthcare providers, policymakers, and the community about what it means to be a woman living with HIV and the impact U=U is having on stigma and quality of life for people with HIV. She has served as a plenary and featured speaker at many national HIV and sexual health conferences including the U.S. Conference on AIDS in 2018 and 2019 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National HIV Prevention Conference in 2019. For the past four years, Otalor has created and produced "Pozitively Dee's Discussion", a popular talk radio show awarded "Best Use of Social Media" by the U.S. AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) in 2017. She received the Persistent Advocate Award at AIDS Watch 2019, the largest HIV activist conference in the U.S.

Robbins is an HIV activist, blogger, writer, social media marketer, and a consultant to Napo. He was recently honored with the National Lesbian & Gay Journalist Association "Excellence in Journalism: Blogging Award". He is a GLAAD-nominated blogger, a keynote and university speaker on sexual health and overcoming difficulty to live well, and he gave a TEDx Talk on how patients use social media to maintain healthy lifestyles despite chronic conditions.

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is an annual opportunity to help reduce HIV among African Americans by promoting HIV prevention, testing, and treatment. National HIV prevention efforts are reducing the burden of HIV infection among some African Americans, but more progress is needed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that in 2018, blacks/African Americans accounted for 13% of the U.S. population but 42% of the 37,832 new HIV diagnoses in the United States and dependent areas.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

