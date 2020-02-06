

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, below analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share on revenue growth of about 3 percent to $3.775 billion, with organic revenue growth of about 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.64 per share on revenue growth of 5.4 percent to $3.90 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Separately, Brink's announced that its board of directors approved a $250 million share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2021. The authorization replaces the company's previous share repurchase program, which expired December 31, 2019.



