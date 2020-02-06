David Pascht, a Digital Marketing Entrepreneur, Announces the Launch of His New Blog

Pascht is Using Steemit.com, Which is Powered by Blockchain Technology, as the Home for His New Blog

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / David Pascht, a digital marketing entrepreneur and cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiast, is pleased to announce the launch of his new blog.

To check out the new blog and read some of Pascht's latest posts, please visit https://steemit.com/@david-pascht.

As a spokesperson for Pascht noted, he is excited to be using Steemit.com as the home for his new blog; the website is powered by blockchain technology, which is definitely a topic that Pascht knows a great deal about.

Even though Pascht only recently launched his new blog, it is already creating quite a positive buzz with visitors to the Steemit.com site. For instance, in his latest blog, titled "Business Development: 6 Business Books I've Enjoyed Reading," Pascht shares how he strives to keep himself as educated and aware of current trends as possible.

One book that Pascht has found to be especially helpful is "Business Adventures: Twelve Classic Tales from the World of Wall Street" by John Brooks.

Describing it as a "must-read for all entrepreneurs and businesspeople" as well as a favorite of both Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, Pascht said the book includes fascinating stories about the Ford Motor Company, General Electric and Texas Sulphur.

"These stories about Wall Street are full of drama and reveal just how much of a monster the world of finance can be," Pascht wrote in his blog.

Another book that Pascht recommends that other entrepreneurs read is titled "The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success."

As Pascht noted in his blog, while readers might not know the names of the people who are featured in the book by William N. Thorndike, they will be familiar with their companies.

"In this book, you'll learn about what traits they had in common, that helped propel these unconventional leaders to incredible success. Maybe you can take a page out of their book," Pascht wrote.

In another recent blog, titled "4 Ways To Stay Motivated While Trying To Achieve Massive Goals," Pascht offers practical and helpful advice for hard working entrepreneurs. The first tip, he wrote, is to make a plan for the goals and how to get there.

"Whether it's in a planner, on a vision board, or simply in a journal, keeping a written record of your goals will help you stay organized and hold yourself accountable," he wrote.

About David Pascht:

David Pascht is an experienced entrepreneur and digital marketing expert. People can learn more about David Pascht by reading his official blog: https://steemit.com/@david-pascht.

Contact:

David Pascht

gonzpovkovich@gmail.com

941-216-1948

SOURCE: David Pascht

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575516/David-Pascht-a-Digital-Marketing-Entrepreneur-Announces-the-Launch-of-His-New-Blog