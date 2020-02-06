

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC said Thursday that it will pay $7,280 in profit-sharing to 44,000 eligible United Auto Workers-represented employees on March 13, 2020.



Earlier today, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported that its net profit for the fourth-quarter rose to 1.54 billion euros from 1.29 billion euros in the prior year.



GM reportedly said it would pay its about 44,000 eligible hourly United Auto Workers employees profit-sharing amounts of up to $8,000 this year while Ford's 53,000 eligible workers will get $6,600 each.



