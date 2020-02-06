Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855225 ISIN: US0427351004 Ticker-Symbol: ARW 
Frankfurt
06.02.20
15:35 Uhr
74,50 Euro
+3,00
+4,20 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ARROW ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARROW ELECTRONICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,00
72,50
16:25
72,00
72,50
16:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARROW ELECTRONICS
ARROW ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARROW ELECTRONICS INC74,50+4,20 %