

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) projected earnings for the first quarter in a range of $.99 to $1.29 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.29 to $1.39 per share on total sales between $6.225 billion and $6.625 billion, with global components sales between $4.55 billion and $4.75 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $1.675 billion and $1.875 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share on sales of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'As we look to the first quarter, we are seeing some delays and extended lead times of products manufactured in China due to business and transportation shutdowns, as well the extension of the New Year Holiday week mandated by the Chinese government,' said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

