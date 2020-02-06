The 50 MW Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed photovoltaic power plant is located in the Blitta region. The plant is being built by Amea Togo Solar - a subsidiary of Amea Power, a global renewables developer based in the United Arab Emirates.From pv magazine France. The government of Togo announced that construction has started on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed solar power plant in the Blitta region, in the central part of the country. The 50 MW solar park is expected to generate nearly 90,255 GWh per year and to require an investment of approximately 20 billion FCFA (around €30 million), part of which is ...

