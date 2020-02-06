The projects are located across several Spanish provinces. The seller is Spanish developer RIC Energy.From pv magazine Spain. Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has acquired a 1 GW PV project pipeline in Spain. The company bought the projects from Spanish developer RIC Energy for an undisclosed sum. "We finalized the transaction on December 31," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. The porftfolio consists of 20 ready-to-build utility-scale projects located across the Spanish provinces of Sevilla, Córdoba, Jaén, Teruel, Zaragoza, Cádiz, Valladolid, Palencia and Badajoz. ...

