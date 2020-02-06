Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment's Super Bowl 2020 Recap

The Door and Shore Fire Media Contribute to Celebrity Studded Events Around Super Bowl LIV Including: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest; 6th Annual Culinary Kickoff Held at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood Yellow Tail Wine's Sponsorship of Shaq's Fun House and Partnership with Miami-Dade County Animal Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Marketing and public relations powerhouses The Door and Shore Fire Media, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), representing the who's who in the hospitality and music industries, participated in a number of star-studded celebrations around the biggest sporting event in the nation, Super Bowl LIV, this past weekend.

"It's electrifying to be a part of the Super Bowl," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "The music and culinary events leading up to the big day add to the excitement of the weekend, and the work The Door and Shore Fire Media did on behalf of their clients to make each event a success is truly impressive."

The Door handled media relations on behalf of two of their clients - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood and Yellow Tail Wine.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood played host to the 6th Annual Culinary Kickoff event to celebrate the Super Bowl and benefit the Culinary Kickoff™ Scholarship Fund at The Culinary Institute of America.

At DAER Dayclub, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood's new outdoor venue and part of its recent $1.5 billion expansion, chefs served food and cocktails surrounded by palm trees, plush daybeds and pools.

Game-changing culinary delights and other highlights from the night include:

Chef Tito Vargas' (Abiaka) Pork Rillettes with Mango Mustard;

Alex Becker's (Kuro) Hokkaido Uni with Kegani Crab, Toro Tartar and Caviar;

Michael Voltaggio's spiced shrimp rolls.

Desserts were a visual and taste touchdown from the hotel's Executive Pastry Chef Ross Evans.

The party continued to the inside nightclub where Jamie Foxx hosted an impromptu Rapper's Delight freestyle challenge for guests.

The Door also worked with Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits' Yellow Tail brand at Shaq's annual Fun House, which took place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. Highlights from the night include:

Shaq transformed the space into his personal Carnival featuring oversized carnival rides, interactive games, and dozens of circus performers.

Pitbull, Diddy, and Tiesto performed alongside DJ's Diplo, Carnage and DJ Diesel.

Yellow Tail was the official wine sponsor and partnered with Miami-Dade County Animal Services to host a Puppy Pop Up and help shelter dogs find a forever home.

Shore Fire Media handled the public relations for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. On Location Experiences, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League, and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, wrapped the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Kicking off Super Bowl LIV weekend, the three-day entertainment spectacular at the AmericanAirlines Arena boasted performances from music's top-tier acts ranging in genres from established performers:

Guns N' Roses

Maroon 5

Snoop Dogg

DJ Khaled & Friends

to fast-rising newcomers:

Meek Mill

DaBaby

Megan Thee Stallion

Dan + Shay

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About The Door

Founded in 2008, The Door is a creative relations agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

About Shore Fire

Shore Fire represents artists and culture makers at the top of their fields. The company's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive, varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, authors, comedians, social media personalities and cultural institutions.

