An exciting new entertainment experience will greet athletes, performers, and fans attending events at Aviva Stadium, after the installation of cutting-edge special effects lighting technology.

The newly-installed system includes 52 colour-changing, red-green-blue-white (RGBW) LED fixtures strategically located throughout the stadium's bowl to illuminate the roof structure. Additionally, bracketing and cabling for two dozen spotlight mounting locations were installed, which will allow for temporary, moving spotlights to be added on an as-needed basis.

"Advances in technology are helping venues to merge sport and entertainment," said Martin Murphy, Aviva Stadium Director. "At Aviva Stadium, we want to accentuate the drama of our events. Our new lighting effects will enable us to build a sense of anticipation before games by adding to the pageantry. The external visual impact is spectacular and draws attention to the stadium, reminding everyone in town that a big event is taking place."

The RGBW fixtures and infrastructure for the moving spotlights were supplied by Musco Lighting. Last summer, Musco installed its state-of-the-art LED technology as the new field-of-play lighting system at Aviva Stadium.

As with the field-of-play lighting, the new entertainment lighting was installed by McSherry Electrical and the lighting controls were designed and integrated by StadiumFX. The system is capable of delivering an exciting range of colour-changing special effects scenes and light shows that also feature light-to-sound synchronization.

"Aviva has always been recognized as one of Europe's iconic stadiums, and this kind of colour-changing special effects technology is only going to enhance that reputation," said Jeff Rogers, president of Musco World. "With the RGBW fixtures in place and the moving spotlight capabilities, we think everyone is in store for a pretty amazing experience."

The new special effects system was installed in time for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations rugby championships, which are being hosted at Aviva Stadium.

"Aviva Stadium is a busy venue with international football and rugby matches taking place throughout the year," Murphy said. "We identified a window between matches to carry out this major project. Musco was great to work with. The project was delivered on time within a challenging timeframe, and on budget."

About Aviva Stadium

The Aviva Stadium is a sports stadium located in Dublin, Ireland, with a capacity for 51,700 spectators. It is built on the site of the former Lansdowne Road stadium, which was demolished in 2007, and replacing it as home to the Irish rugby team and the Republic of Ireland football team. Aviva signed a 10-year deal for the naming rights in 2009, which was renewed in 2017.

The stadium, located adjacent to Lansdowne Road railway station, officially opened on 14 May 2010. The stadium is Ireland's first, and only, UEFA Category 4 Stadium and in 2011, it hosted the Europa League Final. It also hosted the inaugural Nations Cup, as well as the regular home fixtures of the national rugby team, national football team and some fixtures for Leinster Rugby from August 2010 onwards. The current stadium is owned by the IRFU and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

About Musco Lighting

Since 1976, Musco has specialised in the design and manufacture of sports and large-area lighting with innovations in light quality, glare reduction, and light control responsible to the needs of facility owners, users, neighbors, and the night sky. Musco's TLC for LED system technology delivers a level of light control and uniformity that can't be matched, and is the solution of choice for neighborhood fields, collegiate and professional stadiums and arenas, international speedways, and global events such as the Olympic Games. Musco backs its LED solutions with a long-term warranty covering parts and labour, eliminating maintenance concerns and costs for its customers.

