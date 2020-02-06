Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2020 / 14:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 05/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 112.9660 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 794500 CODE: LOUF ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 45238 EQS News ID: 970013 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2020 08:41 ET (13:41 GMT)