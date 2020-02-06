

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, extending the strong upward move seen over the three previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 120 points.



Continued buying interest may be generated in reaction to news that China plans to cut tariffs on approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in half.



A statement from China's Ministry of Finance said tariffs on some U.S. goods will be cut from to 5 percent from 10 percent, while tariffs on other goods will be lowered to 2.5 percent from 5 percent.



The tariffs reductions, effective on February 14th, will coincide with the U.S. move to halve tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods as part of the phase one trade deal that was signed last month.



Traders also no longer seem concerned about the coronavirus outbreak even as the death toll rises to 563 in China with a total of 28,018 confirmed cases.



The tariff reduction along with optimism about further Chinese stimulus seems to offset worries about the economic impact of the outbreak.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended February 1st.



The report said initial jobless claims slid to 202,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 215,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed a notable rebound in labor productivity in the fourth quarter.



The Labor Department said labor productivity jumped by 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter after edging down by 0.2 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to surge up by about 1.5 percent.



The report said unit labor costs also shot up by 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter after spiking by 2.5 percent in the previous quarter. The continued increase in labor costs matched economist estimates.



Nonetheless, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Employment is expected to increase by about 160,000 jobs in January after rising by 145,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.5 percent.



Stocks showed a strong upward move during trading on Wednesday, extending the rally seen earlier in the week. With the continued advance on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the session at new record closing highs.



The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the Nasdaq posted a more modest gain. While the Nasdaq rose 40.71 points or 0.4 percent to 9,508.68, the Dow surged up 483.22 points or 1.7 percent to 29,290.85 and the S&P 500 jumped 37.10 points or 1.1 percent to 3,334.69.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 2.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared by 2.6 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are up by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.02 to $50.77 a barrel after jumping $1.14 to $50.75 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $7.30 to $1,562.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $4.60 to $1,567.40 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.92 yen compared to the 109.83 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1001 compared to yesterday's $1.0999.



