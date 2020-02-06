Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZ7 ISIN: US78409V1044 Ticker-Symbol: MHL 
Tradegate
06.02.20
13:41 Uhr
273,65 Euro
+5,25
+1,96 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
268,75
269,80
16:34
268,65
269,85
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S&P GLOBAL INC273,65+1,96 %