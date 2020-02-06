Broadens Company's High Value Services Offerings

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced that it is expanding its portfolio of high-value, IT services offerings in Europe with the acquisition of Netherlands-based Ictivity, a leading provider of IT services. For the past 22 years, Ictivity has provided the Dutch market with a wide range of IT services expertise, including consulting, implementation and managed services. The company, with offices in Eindhoven and Vianen, will continue to operate independently as Ictivity, an Ingram Micro company. Ictivity management and employees are expected to continue with the company, led by managing director Wilbert van Beek, who reports to Ingram Micro vice president Benelux, Eric Segers.

Mark Snider, Ingram Micro executive vice president and president EMEA, commented, "The addition of Ictivity supports our strategy to expand our European capabilities in high-value, fast-growing markets, including IT services and consultancy. Ictivity is well-known and respected throughout the Netherlands for their customer focus and value-add approach, and we look forward to providing our joint customers with an expanded portfolio of offerings. We are delighted to welcome the Ictivity team to Ingram Micro."

van Beek commented, "Joining forces with Ingram Micro provides us with an excellent platform to achieve our objectives of growing our business and delivering more value to our collective customers and partners. Collaboration is the key to success, and we will now have access to more resources and a broader customer and partner base to continue to deliver on our promise of being the best IT service provider for small to mid-sized businesses in the Netherlands. We are excited to join the Ingram Micro family."

About Ictivity

Ictivity is an IT service provider with 22 years of experience in managed services, workplace automation, IT adoption and IT infrastructures. The company does not design IT environments from a purely technical viewpoint, but focuses on the processes of an organization and the tasks of an employee. In all cases with only one goal in mind: to help relationships get the maximum value out of ICT. Ictivity always uses its 'User Based Computing' vision as a starting point: IT should make processes more efficient, support employees in their tasks and add value to customers. In addition, IT must support an organization's strategic ambitions. This results in an IT environment that adapts to the needs of users. Ictivity focuses on medium-sized organizations, with more than 100 workplaces, in healthcare, government and commerce. Ictivity employs more than 150 employees from offices in Eindhoven and Vianen. More information: www.ictivity.nl

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

