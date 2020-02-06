Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on marketing services engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an online healthcare service provider streamline communication, enhance patient experience, and achieve a 20% increase in profits.

Rising government initiatives to promote online healthcare services and increasing demand for remote monitoring services are propelling the growth of the online healthcare services market. Besides, the penetration of smartphones and health apps are increasing opportunities for companies in the online healthcare services industry. However, traditional marketing initiatives are no longer helping online healthcare service providers to efficiently communicate with their patients and drive engagement. As such, companies in the online healthcare industry are in the need to look to digital marketing solutions to drive patient engagement.

Business Challenge Faced

An online healthcare service provider, based out of the United States, faced challenges in reaching out to their target customers with traditional marketing initiatives. Also, as the company witnessed huge losses in marketing budget on unprofitable initiatives, they had budget constraints. They wanted to expand into the digital marketing space and integrate highly targeted online and offline tactics to engage with their patients. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering marketing solution.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of secondary research, qualitative research, customer needs assessment, and market intelligence study. The engagement also involved gaining insights about marketing initiatives from the top online healthcare service providers, validating collected data, and devising personalized approaches.

Infiniti's marketing solution helped the client to:

Streamline communication and enhance the patient experience

Save huge on marketing budget

Safeguard users' confidential health data

Achieve a 20% increase in profits

Increase leads by 15X

Attract 250+ new customers in six months

Integrate highly targeted online and offline tactics to engage with their patients

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: An Online Healthcare Service Provider Achieved 15X Increase in Leads by Leveraging Marketing Services Engagement

