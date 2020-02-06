Ehave and BurstIQ Enter Into a Partnership Expanding Ehave Dash Bringing HIPAA & GDPR Compliant Data Storage to Healthcare

Ehave, Inc. to Present Ehave Dashboard at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 9-13, 2020 in Orlando

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Ehave, Inc., (OTC PINK:EHVVF) (the "Company"), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today the Company expanded its partnership with BurstIQ to bring Ehave's dashboard compliant with both HIPAA and GDPR standards using BlockChain technology. Last month Burst IQ announced it had successfully passed its 2019 independent SSAE 18, SOC 2 Type 2 audit. This is the second annual SOC audit that the company has undergone. In both years, the company's blockchain-based data platform has passed the audit with zero exceptions - the highest level possible. BurstIQ remains the only blockchain platform to receive compliance certification under SOC 2 Type 2 audit requirements.

Additionally, Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer, will speak at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL on March 9-13, 2020. Mr. Harrington will be presenting on the advanced capabilities of the Ehave dashboard and the multitude of benefits it provides to researchers and health care professionals. Ehave shareholders are invited to attend Mr. Farrington's presentation and can call or email Investor Relations for more information. Additional details on the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition is available at https://www.himssconference.org.

Nearly 45,000 attendees from more than 90 countries are expected to attend the conference. This year's speakers include: Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO of Thrive Global; Chris Christie, Former Governor of the State of New Jersey; Gianrico Farrugia, President and CEO of the Mayo Clinic; Garth Graham, Vice President, Community Health & Impact, CVS Health President, Aetna Foundation; George Halvorson, Chairman and CEO of Institute For Intergroup Understanding, Rod Hochman, President and CEO of Providence; Terry McAuliffe, Former Governor of the State of Virginia and Former Chairman of the Democratic National Committee; Karen Murphy, Chief Innovation Officer of Geisinger; Alex Rodriguez, Former MLB All-Star and Founder & CEO of A-Rod Corp; Donald Rucker, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology @ Department of Health and Human Services; and Laura Wilt, SvP & CIO of Ochsner Health System.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data network solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's private, permissioned data network allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments to unlock the full potential of health-related data. The platform uses blockchain, Big Data, machine intelligence, and granular data ownership and consent to build longitudinal profiles of people, places, and things and empower the interactions between them. The result is a global, secure data network that allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments to collaborate, share, analyze and unlock a deeper understanding of the diverse factors that influence health.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

