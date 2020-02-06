Anzeige
Klaipedos Nafta: Amended Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiary UAB SGD logistika were registered after the increase of the authorised capital

On 6 February 2020 amended Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiary UAB SGD logistika (hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorised capital of the Company.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 4 540 000 and is divided into 4 540 000 units of shares, which grant 4 540 000 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 1.00.



Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

