

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that there are tentative signs of stabilization in the euro area economy, while the novel coronavirus outbreak in China is a source of concern.



'While uncertainties surrounding the global economic environment remain elevated, those related to trade tensions between the United States and China are receding,' Lagarde said in a hearing at the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.



'Other risks, however, are still lingering or - as for the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the coronavirus - are a renewed source of concern.' Eurozone economy continues to grow, though at modest momentum, and remains relatively resilient, the ECB chief said.



The economy is being largely supported by domestically-oriented factors such as private consumption, employment, services and construction, she said. Meanwhile, global factors weigh on the euro area growth, Lagarde added.



The moderate growth is delaying the pass-through from wage increases to prices and hence, inflation remains subdued, she noted.



'The euro area economy therefore continues to require support from our monetary policy, which provides a shield from global headwinds,' Lagarde said.



Regarding the ECB strategy review, Lagarde said it has just started and it will be a thorough and intense process.



'Over the next 11 months, the dialogue between our institutions will be frequent and deep.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de