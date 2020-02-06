

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said he has been totally vindicated by the Senate's rejection of impeachment trial, and 'it's now time to get back to the business of the American people.'



'The do-nothing Democrats know they can't beat him, so they had to impeach him, it said in a statement. 'This impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history,' the statement added.



A four months-long Democratic legislative effort to impeach the President finally failed Wednesday after the impeachment articles that the House of Representatives passed in December was voted out by the Senate.



The Senate voted 52 to 48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power and 53 to 47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress.



Both votes came down largely along party lines, although Sen. Mitt Romney broke with the GOP to vote in favor of convicting Trump on abuse of power.



Trump hit back at the Republican Senator from Utah by tweeting, 'Had failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election.'



Trump will be making a public statement at 12 pm Thursday from the White House to discuss 'our Country's Victory on the Impeachment Hoax.'



The impeachment failure was a foregone conclusion as it required a two-thirds majority of 67 votes to pass the articles of impeachment in the 100-member Senate, where the Republicans enjoy majority.



The House Democrats had charged Trump with two articles of impeachment - for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.



The Congress trial to impeach Trump stemmed from an alleged request that Trump made on July 25 over phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an investigation of his potential presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in return for releasing U.S. military aid to Ukraine.



Trump denied the allegations and described it as political witch hunt.



Only two U.S. presidents have been formally impeached by Congress - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton - but neither of them were removed from office through this political process.



