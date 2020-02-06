Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - BANGI, Inc. (OTC: BNGI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, today provided details for its first investor conference call, which will be held today and hosted by Dr. Neil Parsan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BANGI, Inc. The call will be held today, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT by dialing-in to 800-319-4610 approximately 5 minutes before the conference start time.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bangistock.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website on the following day.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company at 1-833-BANGINC or 833-226-4462.

About BANGI, Inc. (OTC: BNGI)

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

