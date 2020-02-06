First Sports Betting Audio Rights Deal of its Kind Will Deliver Unique BetCasts to Increase Fan Engagement During XFL Games

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - As one professional football league winds down for the season, football fans across the country gear up to transition their attention to the premiere of the new XFL on Saturday, Feb. 8. As part of the launch of the XFL's inaugural season, VSiN is announcing today a new partnership with the league and iHeartRadio to bring sports betting audio content directly to fans.





In this first-of-its-kind rights deal, the XFL, iHeartRadio and VSiN entered into a three-way partnership to create audio BetCasts for two games each week during the 2020 XFL 10-week regular season and two-week post-season. The BetCasts will feature VSiN sports betting experts covering XFL games live from VSiN's studios in Las Vegas through a wagering lens. These unique digital audio broadcasts, available on the iHeartRadio app, will deliver real-time odds, as well as in-depth analysis of the events behind those changing lines to inform fans during the live action of the games.

"Football is America's favorite sport for wagering and we're committed to providing football fans XFL content that aligns with their betting interests," said Jeffrey Pollack, President and COO of the XFL. "A core part of our strategy is to embrace the spread, and with great partners like VSiN and iHeartRadio, we are uniquely positioned to do just that and provide fans with industry-leading wagering analysis that will strengthen their engagement with our games."

"This is a unique and compelling audio experience for listeners," said Darren Davis, President of iHeartRadio and the iHeartMedia Networks Group. "We are looking forward to partnering with XFL and VSiN to offer this exclusive sports betting content and programming to diehard sports fans across the country, right at their fingertips through iHeartRadio."

"It's great to see a league like the XFL embrace sports betting as a way to drive fan engagement and interest," said Brian Musburger, Founder and CEO of VSiN. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with the forward-thinking executives at both the XFL and iHeart to deliver the most credible and actionable sports betting content to football fans around the country on the number one audio platform."

For more information about the XFL, visit XFL.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About iHeart Media

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About VSiN

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), fuboTV, Sling TV, Cox, NESN, MSG networks, TuneIn, VSiN.com, mobile and social.

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sports book at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

