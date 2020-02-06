Regulatory News:

For the second time this year, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has been awarded an "A" from the CDP, recognizing this time its reporting on actions for sustainable water management. With this score, which complements the one received for its climate action, Air Liquide enters the narrow circle of companies that have obtained a double "A" from the CDP, a non-profit organization that evaluates companies on their environmental action.

Air Liquide has been named on the CDP "A-List" as one of the world's best-performing companies for sustainable water management. At the beginning of the year, the company also scored an "A" for its climate action. This double "A" recognizes a commitment to the environment, including an important milestone with the announcement of the most ambitious Climate objectives in its sector.

This latest recognition is also the result of a transparency policy that has been implemented by Air Liquide for several years. Its Sustainability approach is embedded in the company's strategy and the Group's extra-financial information is published in most of its communication material.

In 2019, more than 8,400 companies made data about their environmental impacts available to CDP (with a focus on climate, water and forests) for independent assessment purposes. Of those companies, only 38 scored a triple or double "A", among which 3 French companies, including Air Liquide.

The yearly process of extra-financial rating and disclosure of data through the CDP is recognized as a reference in terms of corporate environmental transparency. Air Liquide's responses to the 2019 CDP questionnaire are freely available on the CDP website.

David Meneses, Air Liquide's Vice President, Sustainability, said: "We are proud to have received two "A" from the CDP distinguishing our actions for climate and sustainable water management. Through these scores, the CDP recognizes Air Liquide's long-established strategy of supporting sustainable growth. Our Climate objectives are the most ambitious in our sector, and we are strongly committed to fight climate change."

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005658/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

+33 (0)1 40 62 58 49

Investor Relations

Paris France

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 87

Philadelphia USA

+1 610 263 8277