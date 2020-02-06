NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.1% in 2019

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2019 Annual Revenues Nanterre, February 6, 2020 (after trading)
Organic growth up 5.1% in 2019
|(unaudited, in € millions)
|2018
|2019
|growth
|of which organic
|Revenues
|490.1
|510.1
|+ 4.1%
|+ 5.1%
Achievements
In a still buoyant environment, driven by the digital transformation (agile methods, devops, cloud, cybersecurity, mobility, data management, etc.), revenue growth was + 5.1% with constant structures.
Certain activities experienced double-digit growth: cybersecurity (+ 29%), mobile applications (+ 22%), dematerialization and RPA - Robotic Process Automation (+ 16%), infrastructure automation and IT service management - ITSM (+ 15%) and management consulting (+ 12%).
At € 53.7 million*, operating profit (including a gain on asset disposal of € 4.6 million) is up and represents 10.5% of revenues. Excluding this gain on asset disposal, it would have been 9.6% (compared to 9.4% in 2018).
Cash generation was very satisfactory with a net cash** of € 218.3 million* at closing (+ € 43.9 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year), notably thanks to the reduction of nine days in the customer payment period.
The Group had 5,372 employees at the end of the year, including nearly 1,100 in the regions and 700 abroad.
The final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after the stock exchange closes.
Outlook
As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.
* being audited. ** excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.
About NEURONES
With 5,400 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services. It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading of their information systems.
Euronext Paris
|Press Relations:
O'Connection
Floriane Monnier
Tel.: +33 (0)6 32 37 57 28
fmonnier@oconnection.fr (mailto:fmonnier@oconnection.fr)
|
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
|Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)
NEURONES-2019-annual-revenues
Attachment
- NEURONES-2019-annual-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0aa2aea-ef6f-4693-8f2f-3468023dff5d)