Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC2 ISIN: FR0011184241 Ticker-Symbol: A89 
Tradegate
05.02.20
20:05 Uhr
12,760 Euro
-0,040
-0,31 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADOCIA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,460
13,680
19:20
13,540
13,660
18:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADOCIA
ADOCIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADOCIA SAS12,760-0,31 %