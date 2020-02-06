Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
Frankfurt
06.02.20
17:20  Uhr
44,900 Euro
-0,100
-0,22 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2020 | 18:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned Retail Belgium: Annual results 2019

STRONG OPERATING RESULTS AND A HIGH OCCUPANCY RATE

Increase in EPRA earnings in financial year 2019 to €2.90 per share (€2.85 for financial year 2018), mainly the result of lower than expected maintenance costs.

Divestment of an inner-city retail property in Liege and a retail park in Ans as part of a further implementation of the strategy with a clear focus on high-quality retail properties.

Realisation of 26 rental transactions representing approximately 23% of the total annual rental income.

Occupancy rate has increased more than 1% during the fourth quarter to 98.8% compared to 30 September 2019 (98.0% as at 31 December 2018).

Decrease by approximately 2.7% in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio in financial year 2019, mainly the result of a further decrease in the estimated rental values.

Gross dividend proposal of €2.90 per share for financial year 2019 (€2.85 for financial year 2018). Gross dividend yield of 6.5% based on the closing share price on 31 December 2019, i.e. €44.70.

Extension of the duration of the revolving credit facilities by 1 year to 2024 under the same conditions and subsequent extension of the duration of 3 financial instruments by 2 years until 2024 under more favourable conditions.

Limited debt ratio of 27.9% as at 31 December 2019.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • VRB_Annual results 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/111682bb-07a4-4acf-befd-ec7c88cdee74)
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)