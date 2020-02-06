Rakesh Sarna Scholarships Launches 2020 Program

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Rakesh Sarna is happy to announce that he will be re-launching his North America and India scholarship programs.

With nearly 40 years of experience, Rakesh Sarna is a global hospitality veteran. He is committed to ensuring that deserving students are provided with the financial support and assistance they require to pursue higher education.

Rakesh Sarna regularly opens scholarship programs for college and university students in North America and India. Rakesh and his wife, Mei, closed their most recent scholarship program in October 2019, honoring many students as recipients of the scholarships.

"Mei and I feel blessed and fortunate to be able to help deserving students in a small way to help them fulfill their academic aspirations," says Rakesh Sarna.

More information regarding launch and deadline dates will be released in the coming weeks.

To learn more, please visit https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/

About Rakesh Sarna

Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), parent company of the famed Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts and Safaris. Rakesh cultivates positive relationships with local communities, colleagues, and shareholders to help meet the objectives of the organization. Rakesh Sarna claims that formal post-secondary education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourages young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors.

