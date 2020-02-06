Disclosure in trading in own shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from January 30th to February 5th, 2020 included:
Day of the transaction (mm/dd/yyyy)
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
01/30/2020
FR0011950732
38 403
12,6854
XPAR
01/30/2020
FR0011950732
2415
12,6859
BATE
01/30/2020
FR0011950732
6 707
12,6918
CHIX
01/30/2020
FR0011950732
1761
12,6886
TRQX
01/31/2020
FR0011950732
85000
12,6839
XPAR
02/03/2020
FR0011950732
35167
12,8529
XPAR
02/04/2020
FR0011950732
39 000
12,8711
XPAR
02/05/2020
FR0011950732
15000
13,152
XPAR
TOTAL
223 453
12,7752
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
