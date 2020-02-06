Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Announces Three Additions to its Technical Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made three new appointments to the Company's Technical Advisory Board, which increases membership to five. The new members include Mr. Phil Walford, P. Geo, Mr. David Rhys, P. Geo and Mr. Harold Gibson, PhD., P. Geo. They will join our existing advisors, Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, Mining Engineer, and Debbie Laney, Metallurgical Engineer.

"We are delighted to have these three talented and experienced professionals join our team, and would like to take this opportunity to welcome them as we advance the Clarence Stream and Estrades projects," cites Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals. "With an aggressive exploration program currently underway at Clarence Stream, we look forward to further demonstrating the potential of what we see as a new emerging gold district in New Brunswick, Canada."

Phillip Walford, has extensive experience in mine geology and exploration, most recently as President and CEO of Marathon Gold Corporation, who's Valentine Lake Project in central Newfoundland was advanced into a 4-million-ounce gold project. Mr. Walford's vast experience at Valentine Lake will assist Galway in advancing its Clarence Stream project in nearby New Brunswick. Both Valentine Lake and Clarence Stream are located along the Appalachian Trend and have similar geologic features. Mr. Walford is a registered Professional Geologist with over 40 years experience in mine geology and exploration. He has extensive international experience in gold and base metal deposits with a focus on resource development and mining. As a founder and former CEO of Marathon PGM Corporation, Mr. Walford oversaw the expansion of the resource to more than 4 million ounces of PGMs at the time the company was sold to Stillwater Mining. Marathon Gold was spun out of Marathon PGM and Mr. Walford served as President and CEO until August 19, 2019 when he retired from management. Previously Mr. Walford also held senior management positions with Geomaque Explorations Ltd., Lac Minerals Ltd., Pamour Porcupine Mines Ltd and Hudson Bay Exploration and Development Ltd. Mr. Walford directed the exploration program while at Lac that found the Dona Rosa zinc/gold deposit in southern Chile. During his career he has raised significant funds for exploration and mine development and his teams have won Developer of the Year in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador. He is currently a board member and technical advisor to several mining companies.

David Rhys, P. Geo, will assist Galway in evaluating and interpreting structural settings, with a focus on expanding existing deposits and identifying new ones at both the Clarence Stream and Estrades projects. Mr. Rhys is a consulting geologist based in Vancouver, Canada. He studied at the University of British Columbia and subsequently has worked for more than 25 years in the mining industry applying geological studies with a structural geology focus to exploration, development and mining. Much of his work is on advanced projects and active mining operations, aiding in the interpretation of mine site ore controls and applications of mine geology to local and district scale exploration activities, and participation in multi-disciplinary technical teams to provide guidance for project investment and acquisition. He has extensive experience in the evaluation of gold deposits globally, including work throughout most Canadian gold districts, having implemented studies that have resulted in orebody definition, expansion and new discoveries at several deposits. He is an advisor to several companies and provides training to technical staff enhanced by the presentation of applied short courses for various societies and conferences.

Dr. Harold Gibson is a world-renowned expert on Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposits, and is working with Galway principally to assist in the exploration and advancement of the Estrades VMS project. He is Professor of Volcanology and Ore Deposits at the Harquail School of Earth Sciences, Laurentian University. He was Director of the Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC) from 2002 to 2017, and is the Founding Director of the $104M, Metal Earth Research Project, Canada's largest mineral exploration research initiative. Harold joined Laurentian University in 1990, after leaving a successful 12-year career in the mining exploration industry. His research is field based, focuses on volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) ore systems, and over the past 40 years he has developed extensive expertise on the geology and setting of VMS deposits globally, including those in Canada, USA, Mexico, Sweden, Australia, Turkey, Morocco, Oman, Eritrea, Saudia Arabia and on the modern seafloor. Harold has more than 90 peer-reviewed publications and has consulted for Canadian and International Mining Companies and governments. Harold is a recipient of the William Harvey Gross Award and the Duncan R. Derry Medal from the Mineral Deposits Division of the Geological Association of Canada, the Barlow Memorial Medal and the Julian Boldy Memorial Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and the Research Excellence Award form Laurentian University.

New Advisors Complement Existing Advisors

Our three new advisors join our existing team of Duncan Middlemiss, Mining Engineer, and Debbie Laney, Metallurgical Engineer. Mr. Middlemiss is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. He was on the board of IDM Mining until its takeover by Ascot Resources in March 2019. Prior to joining Wesdome, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd. ("SAS") until its acquisition by Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. in January 2016. In 2002, he joined Foxpoint Resources (now Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.) where, as Engineering & Production Manager and later as Mine Manager, he was instrumental in all facets of production at Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa mine from early developments to incorporating large new discoveries into the mine plan. Later Mr. Middlemiss was responsible for implementing mine and processing expansions toward the robust producer it has become. Mr. Middlemiss is a native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, and has extensive experience in the mining of gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Mrs. Laney, P.Eng, has over 30 years of experience as a Metallurgical Engineer in the United States and overseas covering all facets of the metallurgical/mining industry. Debbie has extensive knowledge of oxide, sulphide and refractory processing of gold, silver, copper, and polymetallic ores. She provides engineering and management oversight for field trials and pilot plant studies; develops detailed process designs for feasibility studies and provides data analyses for successful full-scale production plants. Debbie holds both Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech of the University of Montana and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Nevada and Arizona. She is a member of SME, CIM, MMSA, and CMP. She is on the advisory board for the Women's Mining Coalition and a member of the PE exam committee for SME. Throughout her career Debbie has worked for both small and large mining companies, chemical companies and research firms.

For further information, please contact:

Galway Metals Inc.

Robert Hinchcliffe

1-800-771-0680

www.galwaymetalsinc.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made herein with respect to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, potential corporate and/or property acquisitions, exploration results, potential mineralization, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, exploration results being less favourable than anticipated, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, risks associated with the defence of legal proceedings and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, as well as those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that management's assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that, among other things, the Company will be able to identify and execute on opportunities to acquire mineral properties, exploration results will be consistent with management's expectations, financing will be available to the Company on favourable terms when required, commodity prices and foreign exchange rates will remain relatively stable, and the Company will be successful in the outcome of legal proceedings, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575546/Galway-Metals-Announces-Three-Additions-to-its-Technical-Advisory-Board