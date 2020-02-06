Shajeel Rehman: UPDATE: Shajeel ur Rehman, Stealing the Highlights with Red Lips Art in New York 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / On the brink of the Red Lips Art launch, which will be held in one of the biggest art galleries in New York in 2020, Shajeel ur Rehman has caught the attention of fellow art enthusiasts for his latest project. Inspired by the women that lost their lives to the notorious Serial Lipstick Killer in Chicago over half a century ago, Red Lips Art committed to promoting.



The following conversation between Shajeel and George Stone offers further insights into the renowned artist's aspiration to empower women. * (:)

1. When did you first start painting?

I created my first painting, a landscape in watercolor, at the age of 14.

2. What is your background?

I came from a family of designers; my mother was a fashion designer and my father was a shoe designer, so navigating the art and design industries isn't really new for me.

3. What does painting mean to you?

I think good paintings allows me to find hidden treasures.

4. How did you start making art?

During a summer vacation, at the age of 15, I was chosen to intern at a design studio. Based on my learning performance, I got a job offer at the same design studio after graduating high school.

5. What does your work aim to say?

In my work, there is always a story or message for the audience. It could be a good or bad incident, or it could describe a true story that I'm not able to communicate through words.

6. What inspired you to become an artist?

I wanted to capture both beauty in life and tell the stories of some unforgettable incidents in my life that really inspired me to become a career artist. One that comes to mind is the death of my father and best friend, which happed in my childhood. Creating art is the outlet I use to work through my emotions, whatever they may be.

7. What challenges did you face while becoming an artist?

The real challenge was finding good artists and becoming part of their community.

8. Tell us about your experience in the industry.

One of the biggest challenges of becoming a fine artist is making enough money to live off of. One of the best rewards, however, is the chance to develop your own brand, style, and personality to shape your future.

9. How do you navigate the art world?

Mostly through social media and attending exhibitions.

10. What current art trends are you following?

I like modern and contemporary art; I enjoy following those trends in my work and find they inspire me the most.

11. Which artist are you most influenced by?

I've always been influenced by Picasso with his style, design, and color combinations; that really inspires and educates me in my professional career. "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" (The Young Ladies of Avignon) is a painting that still continues to inspire me.

12. How do you define success?

I find that a real sign of success is when you travel the world and people wait to shake your hand.

13. Did you always want to be an artist?

Yes! I have always wanted to be an artist. That's been my dream since I was a kid.

14. What is the best part of your job?

Countless learning and freedom are the best part of the job.

15. Where do you see yourself in the future?

I see myself as a successful artist in the contemporary realm, like John Singer Sargent and Jeff Koons. My dream is to exhibit my work at the Metropolitan and MoMa Museum of New York. In the future, I want to open my own art gallery in New York City and other major cities.

Contact:

Shajeel Ur Rehman

shajeeldzyner@gmail.com

SOURCE: Shajeel Ur Rehman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575551/UPDATE-Shajeel-ur-Rehman-Stealing-the-Highlights-with-Red-Lips-Art-in-New-York-2020