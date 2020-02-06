Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Comments on Recent Market Activity and Shareholder Update

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Enzolytics- (OTC Pink Sheet-ENZC) was notified by FINRA that an unauthorized press release titled, "Enzolytics Inc., Launches Coronavirus Prevention Kit" was distributed to the public. Enzolytics and its management had no knowledge of this press release in any manner, and disavows any information contained in this press release. The company does not have a "Coronavirus Prevention Kit" and finds the claim reckless and fraudulent.

Enzolytics, Inc., Inc. is diligently working to bring its filings current and continue with its initiatives for the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of HIV.

Enzolytics flagship compound ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1) is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active drug substance of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has been shown to modulate the immune system. ITV-1 has also been shown to have anti-viral efficacy. Enzolytics continues to work with its Bulgarian partner, Immunotech Laboratories, BG, to complete the validation of the production process to submit the final documents to the Bulgarian drug agency in order to obtain registration.

