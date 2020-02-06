GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group's SNI Companies Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing for Client and Talent Satisfaction

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) the ("Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, announced today that the four main divisions of its SNI Companies subsidiary won ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing® Awards. Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial and SNI Technology are proud to have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Also, the Accounting Now, Staffing Now, and SNI Financial divisions received the prestigious "Diamond Award" for winning Best of Staffing® for 5+ consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be prouder to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

Derek Dewan, Chairman and CEO of GEE Group, added, "Our dedicated and talented hard-working professionals continue their highly successful track record of providing outstanding, high-quality staffing services and solutions to our customers. We are honored to receive this prestigious award for multiple SNI divisions over the last several years."

About SNI Companies

SNI Companies, a subsidiary of GEE Group Inc., specializes in the placement of administrative, finance, accounting, banking, technology, and legal professionals on a temporary and full-time basis. They deliver staffing solutions across a wide range of disciplines and industries and their divisions include Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial, SNI Technology, SNI Banking, SNI Certes, SNI Energy, and SNI Legal. SNI Companies has a commitment to professionalism that is unparalleled.

About GEE Group Inc.

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial, SNI Technology, SNI Banking, SNI Certes, SNI Energy, and SNI Legal.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com - an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms - based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

