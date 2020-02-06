Workers' Compensation LLC: Greg Hubachek Elected Chairman of Louisiana Workers' Advocates

METAIRIE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / based personal injury law firm Workers' Compensation LLC is pleased to announce that Greg Hubachek has been elected the Chairman of Louisiana Workers' Advocates. Louisiana Workers' Advocates is an association of Louisiana attorneys who represent injured employees in claims for workers' compensation benefits.

According to the firm, in his role as Chairman of Louisiana Workers' Advocates, Hubachek will continue his work in the Louisiana Legislature. He will continue to represent the interests of workers throughout the State of Louisiana through his testimony during legislative hearings and meetings with lawmakers. Hubachek's term as Chairman of Louisiana Workers' Advocates began last month and will continue through the 2021 Legislative Session.

Hubachek says, "As a lawyer, I have been in the field of workers' compensation for over three decades now, and it is something that is near and dear to my heart. To be chosen as the Chairman of Louisiana Workers' Advocates is a great honor, and I'm proud to have been selected from among a group of very talented candidates. I look forward to continuing to help my clients and workers across Louisiana get the compensation they deserve."

The new Chairman is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and the University of California, Hastings College of Law. Before joining Workers' Compensation LLC, Hubachek served on the governor's Workers' Compensation Advisory Council as an "at-large" appointment (from 2009 to 2016). At the Workers' Compensation Advisory Council, he sought to preserve fairness in the Louisiana Workers' Compensation Act. Hubachek has also published articles related to workers' compensation in Lex and Verum, the newsletter of The National Association of Workers' Compensation Judiciary, Inc., Workers' First Watch, the magazine of the Workplace Injury Law & Advocacy Group (WILG) and Louisiana Comp Blog.

As a result of his extensive experience in the field of workers' compensation, Hubachek has testified before the Senate and House Committees of the Louisiana Legislature. Furthermore, he has been enlisted to provide educational presentations for various organizations, including the Office of Workers' Compensation Administration, the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry, WILG and more.

Established in 1993 in Louisiana, Workers' Compensation LLC is dedicated to helping individuals who are injured at work. The company says that their 25 years of experience has given them the insight and understanding to help their clients receive every penny they deserve.

Workers' Compensation LLC has established themselves as a reliable law firm by providing excellent legal advice. On Google, the firm has a rating of 4.7/5 Stars. In a recent review shared on the platform, Charles Velez says, "I wasn't sure if I was lucky or just had a great lawyer when my medical benefits claim was appealed and won. I'm pretty sure it's both, though. I really did have a great lawyer and I was entirely confident in him the whole time he was dealing with my case. However, I'm also lucky in that it was Workers' Compensation LLC that I called first when my job decided I didn't deserve workers' compensation."

In another glowing review, Joel Russell says, "Objectively, this was the most effective law firm I've ever dealt with. Subjectively, I sincerely felt like my case was in good hands and I was fully confident after just our first consultation that they were going to make problems disappear. Lo and behold, they did. If I could rate them 10 out of 5 stars, I would. But I can't, so give them a call and when they get your case covered as well, make sure to add those last five stars for me."

Similarly, Ampara Shelton says in their review, "I got top notch services from Workers' Compensation and I recommend them to anyone who ever asks me about workers' compensation lawyers, which isn't often-or ever-but I would if I was. Let me put this another way: if you need help getting your worker's comp fixed, contact these lawyers."

The firm encourages interested parties to get in touch with them directly via email, phone or, alternatively, the contact form on their website. They also maintain a page on Facebook where they frequently post updates, share blog posts, and communicate with their clients. Find out more about the workers' compensation attorney in Louisiana through their website and other online resources.

