Collective Real Estate Firm: The Collective Realty in Los Angeles Wins Best L.A. Real Estate Agency for the Third Time

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Anthony Vulin's real estate firm, The Collective, has won Best LA Real Estate Agency for the third consecutive year. The award was presented at Blade Magazine's Best of LA Awards.

Three consecutive wins for The Collective is a huge reason to celebrate for L.A.'s hippest boutique real estate firm. Owner Anthony Vulin said, "I'm like a proud Dad. My agents work so hard making sure our clients are treated like family." The secret to their success is found in the 60 agents who work in the greater Los Angeles area. Their main goal is world class customer service for their real estate clients.

"We don't just sell houses we are constantly volunteering in our communities, trying to improve them "say Christopher Wookey, an agent at the collective.

In addition to the high level of customer service, The Collective is also very involved in the community, volunteering, and offering free real estate seminars for first time home buyers. For more information on the free seminars The Collective presents visit www.LAHomeBuyerSeminar.com and www.LAMULTIFAMILYMEETUP.com.

The Best of LA Awards is Blade Magazines' signature event. The winners of each category have been chosen by Blade Magazine readers. "I want to thank all the Blade Magazine readers who voted for us. We appreciate all the support from our community," said Vulin. The Best of LA Awards bring together notable businesses in entertainment, non-profit, LGBT, political, and social areas to celebrate their accomplishments and be recognized by their community.

About Anthony Vulin, Real Estate Agent and Owner of the Collective Real Estate Firm

Anthony Vulin is a real estate agent and owner of the boutique real estate firm the Collective, located in Los Angeles, California. For more information, call (301) 596- 1335, or visit http://www.thecollectiverealty.com.

