ChingonX: Four Corners Brewing Company Announces New Music Festival

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Four Corners Brewing Co. or ¡FCBC!, a Dallas-based craft brewery featuring lotería-style branding, announced its inaugural ChingonX music festival. The festival celebrates the year-round release of the brewing company's La Chingona Double IPA and features a heavy hand of chingonas y chingones expressing their talent through music, art and food. ChingonX will be held Saturday, March 14, at the Four Corners Brewing Co. brewery located at 1311 S. Ervay St. in The Cedars neighborhood of Dallas.

"We are constantly inspired by the creative forces within our bicultural community," said Four Corners Brewing Co. co-founder George Esquivel. "Like us, many are drawing from their traditional cultural roots and expressing their bicultural experience in unique and innovative ways. This year, ChingonX will highlight some amazing women of fortitude, also known as chingonas. We intend ChingonX to be a way for people to engage with our featured creatives versus simply being a talent showcase. Fun with a purpose - that's ChingonX."

The ChingonX festival lineup includes alternative rhythm and blues artist Girl Ultra from Mexico City; Columbian-raised, New York-based electropop band Salt Cathedral; and dreamy retro synthpop band and local favorites Luna Luna. The artists will also be joined by a live episode taping of popular Latinx podcast De Colores Radio. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to try 10 special limited-release brews including three beer blends in collaboration with each artist. Limited release beers will be available on tap exclusively during the festival.

Beyond the music, ChingonX will feature a curated vendor market and an all-women entrepreneurship panel, Convos Con Chingonas. The Convos Con Chingonas panel, moderated by Four Corner Brewing Co.'s social media coordinator Trina-Jo Pardo, will offer open and authentic viewpoints on what it takes to be successful in today's business world. The esteemed panel participants are pillars in the Dallas community who are eager to empower, educate and connect other women through their entrepreneurial journeys. Topics will include strategies that promote business success, balancing finances, helpful resources and the power of community.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. March 14 with the Convos Con Chingonas panel scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Luna Luna will take to the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Salt Cathedral. Girl Ultra will close out the event with her 9 p.m. set. Tickets are on sale for $10 in advance at https://chingonxfestival.splashthat.com/ and $15 the day of the show. A large portion of the proceeds will benefit WiNGS and the North Texas Dream Team, two Dallas nonprofits who advocate for women and minority communities.

ChingonX is presented by Four Corners Brewing Co. and produced by SAZÓN. For more information, please contact David Hanes-Gonzalez at david@sazonprojects.com.

About FCBC

Founded in Dallas in 2012, award-winning Four Corners Brewing Co. brings together the culture of craft brewing with Mexican American bicultural heritage to create flavorful, hand-crafted and sessionable brews accompanied by vibrant lotería -inspired branding. The brewery's portfolio caters to a wide range of culturally diverse beer drinkers - from the aggressive El Chingon IPA to the super-sessionable El Grito Lager. Available throughout Texas and now Southern California, Four Corners Brewing Co. continues its effort to be a welcoming intersection between craft beer adventure and Latino cultural roots. For more information, visit: fcbrewing.com.

¡FCBC! La Chingona Double IPA

With respect and gratitude for women of fortitude, Four Corners Brewing Co. created the La Chingona Double IPA. A balance of bold character and tasteful delight, this beer uses golden promise malt and white wheat for a pleasant, warm sweetness, an assertive addition of hops and flavors of bright citrus, pine and light fruit esters. At 8.2% ABV, this brew brings one simple message - Viva Las Chingonas!

About SAZÓN

SAZÓN specializes in creating culturally relevant, visual creative and experiences packed with Original Flavor that break through the noise. A group of multicultural creators and producers with a passion for music and a strong focus on creative concepts. SAZÓN connects music and design from across the globe through eclectic music curation and original creative. Providing the next generation of music goers, a curated, immersive experience and sound that celebrates creativity, diversity and unity. www.sazonprojects.com.

About WiNGS

WiNGS provides a full suite of tailored services to empower women and families to live their fullest potential, no matter where they are in their journey. They do this by providing a continuum of resources for near-term needs, first-time motherhood, financial resiliency, career growth, and entrepreneurial development to support our member as she increasingly gains confidence and sufficiency in achieving her life goals. https://wingsdallas.org/.

About North Texas Dream Team

North Texas Dream Team is a 501(c)3 immigrant youth-led grassroots action, advocacy and service nonprofit, whose mission is to advance the dreams and goals of students, and to educate and bring awareness to everyone in our community regardless of race or ethnicity. https://www.northtexasdreamteam.org/.

