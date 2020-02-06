True REST Float Spa Moves Up 29 Spots On Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / For the second year in a row, Entrepreneur Magazine has ranked True REST Float Spa in their Franchise 500 - 205 in 2020, up 29 spots from 2019. True REST Float Spa is the industry's largest float spa brand with a franchise footprint of over 79 awarded locations, including 35 open locations and another 15 opening soon across the country, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats.

According to Entrepreneur, more than 40 years after the very first Franchise 500 ranking, the franchise industry is still going strong and more competitive than ever. More than 1,100 companies applied for this year's ranking, and those that rose to the top reveal the latest trends as well as the companies that continue to evolve to keep going strong year after year.

Founded in in 2009 and franchising since 2014, True REST Float Spa is a membership-based spa that provides a luxury float spa experience. Every location offers services tailored to meet each member's individual needs in an environment that promotes full-body wellness. True REST Float Spa locations have up to six float pod suites outfitted with individual showers and changing areas for personal appointments, as well as an oxygen bar and an oasis room. True REST Float Spa is dedicated to offering a holistic solution to health and wellness, and providing its members with an experience unlike any other.



"By 2021, True REST Float Spa plans to be in the top 200 franchises as we project a minimum significant franchise growth with more than 15 new spas to open across the U.S., 24 new franchise agreements, entry into international markets and revenue growth across all open locations with new initiatives," said James Rowe, CEO of True REST Franchising.



"In 2020 we are already seeing an increase in new client numbers, float therapy awareness and brand membership strength and longevity. We owe our success to our incredible team, including every single franchisee and team member nationwide. We are very proud to be the leader in float therapy in the United States - helping tens of thousands of Americans treat their pain and stress naturally and holistically. The float therapy/float tank industry has seen tremendous growth, and with 10 years and countng, we have demonstrated that float therapy is here to stay and is an effective way to speed healing, manage pain and improve sleep quality."

Flotation therapy, also known as sensory deprivation, uses the ability to float to treat underlying issues of mental and physical stress of the body. Offering a sensory and gravity-free environment, flotation therapy restricts external sources of distraction to provide an extreme form of rest and relaxation. With hour long sessions, members float in 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water warmed to a temperature of 93.5 F, the typical skin temperature, creating a specialized salt solution that enables effortless floating. The weightless sensation and water set to body temperature relax the muscles in the body, relieving inflammation of the joints and easing chronic pain in areas like the neck and back, while the salt acts as an exfoliant by drawing out toxins and lactic acids to reduce stress.



The True REST Float Spa franchising program is developed on an established business model. With several decades of franchising experience, True REST Float Spa has built upon its core values of integrity, honesty and responsibility. With every location reaffirming this plan, they can offer exclusive benefits and experiences with luxury.



A true innovator in the industry, True REST Float Spa has a simple business model built around ground-breaking technology that allows for a high recurring income from float services, without necessitating skilled labor or independent contractors.



The brand is committed to providing the highest quality flotation therapy experience to all. True REST Float Spa's mission is to share the miraculous benefits of floating with the world and make it approachable and accessible for all. To demonstrate their commitment to their mission, since 2015, True REST Float Spa has given away almost 3,000 complimentary floats to U.S. active-duty military and veterans. To show support and appreciation for the sacrifices made by men and women who serve the U.S. military, True REST Float Spa has designated the 11th day of every month as U.S. Military Appreciation Day and offers a free, 60-minute float to any active-duty military member and/or veteran.



Additionally, True REST Franchising's Veteran Incentive encourages veterans to realize their entrepreneurial dreams and offers a 10% discount on the initial franchise fee to own and operate a True REST Float Spa anywhere in the nation.



