SMEs cannot afford to build their own data centers as the capital expenditure and operating costs are high. Thus, they usually opt for colocation, where a company can rent IT infrastructure as per its requirement. The colocation data center owner provides Internet services to data centers that are rented by SMEs. SMEs and other tenants are offered racks based on their requirements. SMEs place their own servers and storage devices in the racks provided. However, the network infrastructure and Internet services are provided by colocation providers. As they provide different Internet services, colocation service providers need to ensure a proper connection to avoid miscommunication. Thus, several routers are installed to carry data packets across various networks to different racks. Ethernet switches are used to eliminate isolated racks and enable communication between all systems so that SMEs can retrieve information. The increased adoption of colocation data centers by SMEs will drive the adoption of routers and Ethernet switches.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Ethernet Switch and Router Market: Growing Adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication

Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication is required for the exchange of information between devices without any manual assistance. M2M communication is an integral part of IIoT. Thus, several investments are being made in the M2M landscape. These investments are focused on developing new solutions, acquiring several companies, and increasing R&D. For instance, Moxa partnered with telecom service providers to provide industrial network infrastructure to achieve operational efficiency in the industrial environment. M2M communication can be achieved only with a reliable network infrastructure. Thus, vendors of Ethernet switches and routers are focusing on providing switches and routers for M2M communication. For instance, Cisco Systems introduced Embedded Service 2020 Series Switches (ESS 2020 Series) that offer voice and video capabilities to stationary and mobile network nodes. These switches are ideal for IoT applications and many industrial purposes. Thus, the growing adoption of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increasing interest in 5G deployment, and the growing adoption of software-defined data centers will have a significant impact on the ethernet switch and router market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Ethernet Switch and Router Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ethernet switch and router market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), product (ethernet switches and routers), and application (data centers, carrier ethernet, and others).

The North American region led the ethernet switch and router market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increased adoption of data centers that are operated by CSPs, telecommunication service providers, enterprises, and governments.

