

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices ended higher on Thursday, extending gains to a second straight session, despite higher equities and a firm dollar.



Lingering concerns about the increasing death toll due to coronavirus outbreak raised uncertainty about the near term outlook for the markets and prompted a section of investors to seek the safe-have yellow metal.



Gold futures for April ended up $7.20, or 0.5%, at $1,570.00 an ounce.



On Wednesday, gold futures for April ended up $7.30, or 0.5%, at $1,562.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.216 at $17.818 an ounce, while Copper futures for March ended at $2.5930 per pound, gaining $0.0185.



According to reports, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China soared to 563, with thousands of people trapped on quarantined cruise ships in Hong Kong and Japan.



Meanwhile, China said it has lodged diplomatic protests with countries whose airlines have cancelled flights to Chinese cities alleging that they are spreading panic in the wake of deadly coronavirus.



Although there was some optimism around the measures put in place by China's authorities to deal with the outbreak to support their economy, traders continued to stay cautious after World Health Organization officials, however damped down expectations of imminent breakthroughs in the development of vaccines or treatments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX