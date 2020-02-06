Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) management today indicated plans to make a formal offer next week to acquire a CBD Infused Confections operation currently producing CBD Infused Gummies and CBD Infused Gum. The CBD Infused Gummies market alone is anticipated to reach $6.9 Billion by 2025. PURA recently announced plans to pursue the acquisition of operations producing cannabis infused beverages, edibles and topicals. PURA management anticipates securing a $5 million investment to fund acquisitions based on a recent term sheet. The proposed investment terms outline an up to $5 million debt facility whereby funds would be drawn as needed to fund acquisitions. The drawn funds would be secured by the acquired asset and the debt could be repaid in stock at $0.10 per share. PURA management anticipates closing on the $5 million investment soon with an announcement as early as Monday next week. The formal acquisition of the CBD Infused Confections operation is anticipated to follow promptly thereafter.

