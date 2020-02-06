Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - Lodge Resources Inc. (CSE: LDG) ("Lodge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Kelvin Lee of Vancouver B.C., has been appointed Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Lee has over 15 years of extensive financial management experience with publicly traded companies. He most recently was the Chief Financial Officer for a TSX-V listed gold producer with $400 million in revenue over the past nine years. He held prior controller positions in the mining industry with various publicly traded companies including Prodigy Gold Inc. that was acquired for $340 million. Mr. Lee is a CPA, CGA and holds a Diploma in Accounting (Hons) and a Bachelor in Business Administration (Hons) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

The Company has signed a consulting agreement with Skanderbeg Capital Advisors Inc. of Vancouver to provide capital market advisory services, including introductions to prospective investors and merger and acquisition transactions and advising on capital structuring and other financial aspects of financings or strategic transactions.

The Company has granted stock options to certain of its officers and consultants for 1,150,000 common shares, exercisable at $0.485 per share for 5 years.

About the Company:

The Company is a mineral exploration company currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Comstock Property, located in the Nicola Mining District, British Columbia.

The Company continues to work on the proposed Lower 48 acquisition as set out in the Company's news release of November 28, 2019 and expects to sign the definitive documentation shortly, with closing targeted to be in the next two months.

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO of Lodge, at (604) 377-8994, email hdmcap@shaw.ca.

