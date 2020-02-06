REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Comments on Recent Promotional Activity

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Reviv3 Procare Company, (OTCQB:RVIV) at the request of OTC Markets and as part of OTCQB Standards, is issuing the following information in regards to the recent market activity of the Company's securities.

The Company's securities traded 61,516 shares (compared with average daily volume of 2,257 shares) with minimal effect to the share price on February 3, 2020. The Company was notified by OTC Markets on February 4, 2020, of promotional activity relating to the Company's securities by a website pennypickgains.com as well as emails that had been released by an individual by the name of Deloris Slavin citing some of the Company's business activities and other unverified statements regarding the beauty industry and broader markets. The information disseminated by this individual and outlet, with the exception of unverified statements and speculative language about investment potential appears to be from public domain and do not appear to be materially false and/or misleading.

In relation to the Company's engagement of third party investor awareness service providers for the past twelve months, the Company engaged Alta Waterford LLC for purposes of news release dissemination, social media awareness of the Company's business and opt-in emails to potential investors for the purposes on increasing investor awareness and gaining exposure to potential investors on January 20, 2020. As part of this agreement, Alta Waterford LLC is required to consult with the Company's management regarding information that is to be released. The Company, its officers and directors, or controlled persons (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities) have not created, revised or approved any information or made any payments to Alta Waterford LLC. The Company has not been able to determine if Penny Stock Gains or Deloris Slavin are affiliated with Alta Waterford LLC.

After inquiry of management, no officers, directors, or any controlling shareholders were involved in creation of the materials disseminated by the above outlets. No members of management directors or controlled persons of the Company have purchased or sold any of the Company's securities in the past 90 days. The Company has not issued any convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at any time.

