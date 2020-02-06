



BALI, INDONESIA, Feb 7, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Maybank Indonesia today announced the date for the ninth Maybank Marathon event in Bali, an world label road race event to be held this year on August 30, 2020. Registration opens on Feb 25 at 12:00 WIB on www.balimarathon.com. Categories of the competition are marathon (42.195 km), half-marathon (21.0975 km), 10K and kids dash.This year's Maybank Marathon has been designated a World Athletics 'Bronze Label' Road Race by World Athletics, and becomes the first marathon in Indonesia to have achieved this prestigious label. The 'Bronze Label' is only awarded to a marathon event that fulfills all the international requirements and regulations and has been verified by World Athletics.Taswin Zakaria, President Director of Maybank Indonesia says, "Our achievement in obtaining the World Athletics 'Bronze Label' not only affirms our Maybank Marathon as an international standard, but places Indonesia as a country that has international marathon event." The Marathon is also included in the Abbott WMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings, allowing runners to earn rank & points according to Abbott WMM criteria.To assist runners' preparations towards the marathon event, Maybank Indonesia will conduct series of running activities "Road to Maybank Marathon" in the next six months. In partnership with medical experts, nutritionists and running coaches, runners are welcomed attend marathon preparation trainings and education classes prior to the Race Day.These classes include running clinics and Sunday Morning Runs. Runners may also attend classes to get familiar with and manage to finish race before cut-off time (COT), these COTs will be implemented on every category i.e.10K with 2 hour COT, half marathon with 3.5 hour COT and marathon with 7 hour COT."With the Bronze Label, we are committed to continuously improving our race quality in terms of race comfort and safety, in particular improvements over race infrastructure, quality of medical facilities in the field, and implementation of 'You Register, You Run' to ensure that runners are those who are registered within our database," said Taswin.Maybank Marathon is an international event with a touch of Balinese culture, natural beauty and hospitality of the people. Each year since the inaugural marathon, Maybank Indonesia conducts sustainable and socially responsible programs for the Balinese community in Gianyar and Klungkung. This year's series of economic empowerment and educational support programs will again be carried out by Maybank Indonesia for those local communities.Maybank Marathon has been the premier marathon in Indonesia, listing in the official directory of the Boston Marathon, and receiving international honors as one of eleven "Remarkable races in the world that you must participate in before you die", The Active, one of "The 52 Best Races on Earth 2016" by Runnersworld, and Best Marathon 2016 and Most Popular Sports Event 2018 by Venue Magazine.PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia) is one of the largest banks in Indonesia and part of the Maybank Group. Maybank Indonesia provides a full range of products and services for individual and corporate customers through Community Financial Services (Retail Banking and Non-Retail Banking) and Global Banking. Maybank Indonesia also develops Digital Banking services through Mobile Banking, Internet Banking and Maybank M2U.Maybank Indonesia has 380 branches including Syariah branches across Indonesia, 21 Mobile Cash Cars and 1,601 ATMs with CDMs (Cash Deposit Machines) connected to over 20,000 ATMs incorporated in ATM PRIMA, ATM BERSAMA, ALTO, CIRRUS, and 3,500 Maybank ATMs in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei. As of September 2019, Maybank Indonesia managed customer deposits of Rp115.6 trillion with total assets valued at Rp177.9 trillion.For further information, contact:Esti NugraheniCorporate & Brand CommunicationsMaybank IndonesiaTel. +62-21-2922-888Source: Maybank FoundationCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.